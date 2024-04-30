Newcastle United are pushing for European qualification despite an extended injury crisis this season.

The Magpies currently sit seventh in the Premier League table heading into the final four matches of the campaign. Newcastle have played 47 matches in all competitions this season but no player has featured in every single one.

In fact, eight members of Newcastle’s squad have been available for less than half of the total matches played. Five season-ending injury blows have also been confirmed with Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett all seeing their campaigns brought to a premature end due to injury.

Sandro Tonali was also handed a 10-month betting ban which is set to end in August, ruling him out for the large majority of the 2023-24 campaign. Fellow summer signing Havey Barnes has also missed 28 games in total due to injury but has since recovered.

Even top scorer Alexander Isak has missed 10 matches this season due to injury.

In contrast, Newcastle have had some players who have managed to avoid injury so far this campaign. Both Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon have picked up several knocks during the campaign but have made themselves available in almost every match.

The only games the duo have missed have been due to suspension.

Gordon also spoke about how he avoids weight training as he believes it increases his risk of injury.

“If I do any training, I don’t do weight training at all, ever,” he said on The Overlap. “The lads at the club do to it, but my game isn’t really reliant on it, and I just think we do enough running so to add actual weight onto your muscles and body will just put you under more stress and have more chance of injury.

“It would make me stronger, and I’d probably actually get quicker, more explosive, but I might get more injuries so it’s not worth that end result for me.”

Here’s how many matches Newcastle United players have missed this season due to injury, suspension and ineligibility...

