Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in what is shaping up to be a crucial match in the battle for Champions League qualification (2pm kick-off).

Newcastle currently sit four in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand. The match at St James’ Park could see The Magpies move further clear of their opponents with a victory heading into the final run of matches this season while a win for Tottenham would see them move level on points with Eddie Howe’s side.

Both United and Spurs will be dusting themselves off after surprise defeats over the weekend. Newcastle suffered their heaviest loss of the season as Aston Villa claimed a 3-0 win while Tottenham suffered a late 3-2 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs defender Clement Lenglet was forced off during the match due to injury and could miss Sunday’s match at St James’ Park as a result. The Frenchman has been a regular in Tottenham’s back-line this season.

Newcastle’s only major doubt heading into the game is Allan Saint-Maximin, who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

But Spurs have several issues with a number of players already ruled out.

Here is the current injury list involving both teams ahead of Sunday’s big match...

1 . Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin - doubt Saint-Maximin has been in France recovering in France after suffering another hamstring injury set-back. He is a serious doubt for Sunday’s match against Spurs but both the player and head coach Eddie Howe have suggested he could make a ‘quick’ return. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Tottenham Hotspur - Rodrigo Bentancur - out Spurs were dealt a major injury blow earlier this season as midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after picking up an ACL injury. Photo Sales

3 . Tottenham Hotspur - Yves Bissouma - out Set to miss the match due to an ongoing ankle issue. Photo Sales

4 . Tottenham Hotspur - Clement Lenglet - doubt The French defender suffered an injury during Spurs’ defeat to Bournemouth and is awaiting further assessment. He is unlikely to recover in time to face Newcastle. Photo Sales