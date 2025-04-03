Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United returned to St James’ Park with a bang, mainly from the foot of their Italian maestro, as they defeated Brentford on Wednesday night.

Fears of a Carabao Cup celebration hangover were allayed as goals from Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali either side of a Bryan Mbeumo penalty secured a much-needed three points for Eddie Howe’s side. Having also triumphed in their previous Premier League outing, it has been a good couple of weeks for the Magpies as they nudge themselves further up the table.

It wasn’t pretty at times, and they didn’t leave fully unscathed, but it was an important win - one they could reflect on in May as one that truly laid the foundations for success. Here are five things of note from Newcastle United’s win over Brentford.

Trippier’s classy programme notes

A spot of pre-match programme reading revealed a touching note from Kieran Trippier to club captain Jamaal Lascelles. Lascelles, who is Newcastle United club captain as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury, hasn’t played since March last year, but was one of the three, alongside Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

In a moment that has been watched millions of times on Tyneside, Guimaraes and Trippier delay the lifting of the trophy so Lascelles can join them and, writing in the programme, Trippier had this message for his teammate: ‘I’d lost several cup finals over the course of my career so that made winning this one even sweeter, and it meant so much to lift the cup with Bruno and Jamaal.

‘That the three of us did it together summed up this group and the ethos this manager has instilled in us. Jam was our captain when this club was in a very different place.

‘People may think it was a gesture from myself and Bruno to get Jam up to lift the trophy with us, but I see it differently; for me, it was an honour that Jam let me lift the trophy with him.’

Wor Flags nail it

Yet again, the Wor Flags pre-match display perfectly encapsulated the mood on Tyneside. The Gallowgate had a tribute to Howe whilst the Leazes had the club badge.

The East Stand, meanwhile, had a huge banner which read ‘For all the ones who didn’t make the night.’ Using lyrics from Sam Fender’s The Dying Light, the banner and its message resonated with every single Newcastle United fan and would have brought a tear to even the most hardened supporter.

Did Tonali mean it?

This has split opinion - even the man himself doesn’t truly know if he did or not. The strike was so precise and hit with such venom and force that it seems improbable to be simply a lucky mishit.

“Honestly, it was 70% cross and 30% shot,” Tonali later admitted. “It was difficult for the goalkeeper and difficult also for me. Also a little bit of luck.”

Howe disagreed with the midfielder after that, though, claiming he had seen Tonali strike balls like that in training and thus was not too surprised when the ball powered past Mark Flekken into the net.

In a season of the most memorable of memorable moments, Tonali managed to find yet another piece of art that will live long in the highlight reels. For what it’s worth, I think he meant it. He’s that good.

Newcastle United’s injury woes

It wasn’t all good news for Newcastle United on Wednesday night, however, as Howe was handed a number of fresh injury concerns, with Isak and Trippier among those suffering with knocks. Both players started at St James’ Park, but neither finished the game as they were both withdrawn early through injury.

Isak, whose goal put his side ahead in the first-half, was suffering with a groin injury whilst Trippier, who played the full second half at Wembley seemingly through the pain barrier, suffered with cramp before being replaced by Emil Krafth on Wednesday night. Speaking about the pair post-match, Howe said: “I think on another day he [Isak] would have scored more. But I don't think he was feeling 100%, which is why we withdrew him.

“We hope it's nothing serious. But he's such a talent and he's such a big player for us.

“He just wasn't feeling 100% in his groin, I don't think. And was just a little bit unsure in his movements. So that's why we withdrew him.

“[Trippier] said it was like a cramped sensation in his groin, so we hope it's nothing serious. But that is the negative, we've got a few niggles - we have such a small squad, as you've seen from our bench today. So we can't afford to pick up any injuries.”

Joelinton also went down to receive treatment on an injury in the second half, but the Brazilian was capable of continuing and finishing the match. Matt Targett, meanwhile, dropped out of the matchday squad and was replaced by Leo Shahar.

Three huge, huge points

Results in football are sometimes about more than the points on offer, see their previous outing for the perfect example of that. And on Wednesday night, that theory was proven true yet again.

It could have been easy for Howe and his side to rest on their Carabao Cup triumph and slip to defeat in their first match back. Like against Fulham, Bournemouth and Brighton (twice), it seemed at times during the second half that they were sleepwalking towards defeat.

But Tonali’s wonderstrike saved them from that fate and ignited their push for Champions League qualification. They ended the night in fifth place - a position that would see them qualify for Europe’s premier competition if the season ended right now.

With nine more games to go, one of them a game in hand over all of their rivals, with that win against Brentford, Howe’s side have put themselves in a strong position to realise their Champions League aspirations.