On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on the latest Newcastle United news, results and assess the club’s transfer business.

Newcastle currently sit 11th in the table and are currently preparing to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side spent around £120million in the summer transfer window to secure Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.