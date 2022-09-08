Newcastle United injury latest ahead of West Ham with player 'pushing for a start' – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss the start to Newcastle United’s Premier League season.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on the latest Newcastle United news, results and assess the club’s transfer business.
Newcastle currently sit 11th in the table and are currently preparing to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
Eddie Howe’s side spent around £120million in the summer transfer window to secure Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.