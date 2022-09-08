News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United injury latest ahead of West Ham with player 'pushing for a start' – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss the start to Newcastle United’s Premier League season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:12 am

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr and Miles Starforth reflect on the latest Newcastle United news, results and assess the club’s transfer business.

Newcastle currently sit 11th in the table and are currently preparing to face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side spent around £120million in the summer transfer window to secure Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

