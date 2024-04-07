Newcastle United continued their unbeaten run since the international break, but lost midfielder Joe Willock to injury before half-time. The former Arsenal man returned to the starting XI at Craven Cottage after starting their draw against Everton in midweek on the bench.

However, Willock lasted just 40 minutes before being replaced by Elliot Anderson after a seemingly innocuous incident. Willock went down holding his leg and after a brief stoppage was replaced - adding yet more injury woe.

Speaking about Willock, Eddie Howe said: “Joe is still feeling his achilles. He’s been feeling this problem for a long time. We hoped that he would steadily improve but today was a down day where he didn’t look right and wasn’t able to continue. He wasn’t particularly in huge pain but it was enough to mean he wasn’t at his very best.

“When we made the change with Elliot coming on, I thought he did very well and the subs that came on late did very well to get us over the line and it was a huge performance from the players.”

Willock’s injury means he is now a doubt to face Tottenham Hotspur next weekend - adding yet another headache for Howe to contend with on Saturday. The club’s injury list is now 12 strong with few players seemingly set for an imminent return to action. Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news from Newcastle United and their expected return dates:

Tino Livramento Livramento left the field against West Ham with an ankle injury during the second-half. Estimated return: TBC (late-April 2024)

Miguel Almiron Almiron was also a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. Estimated return: TBC (late-April 2024)

Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh achilles injury. Targett had missed a great portion of the season after suffering a hamstring injury - although this latest setback isn't expected to keep him out of action for too long. Estimated return: Tottenham Hotspur (H) - 13/04