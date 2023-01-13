1. Alexander Isak - thigh

Isak is set to make his first Premier League appearance since September this weekend after recovering from a thigh injury. The Swedish striker has featured in Newcastle’s last two cup matches as he builds up his fitness. What Howe said: “Alex has responded very well. He’s trained well this week. We have to be very careful with him because of the length of time he was out and the type of injury. He’s done all the work, looks in good condition and confident and wants to now be involved.” Estimated return date: 15/01 - Fulham (H)