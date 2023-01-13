Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list heading into Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham at St James’s Park
Eddie Howe’s injury list at Newcastle may be getting shorter, but he still has selection issues to deal with. The United head coach will have a call to make on Joelinton after the Brazilian was charged with driving while over the prescribed amount of alcohol on Thursday.
Alexander Isak is also back in contention to feature in his first Premier League match since September after recovering from a thigh injury. But there are still some longer-term absentees in The Magpies squad.
Here is the current injury/unavailable list with expected return dates...
1. Alexander Isak - thigh
Isak is set to make his first Premier League appearance since September this weekend after recovering from a thigh injury. The Swedish striker has featured in Newcastle’s last two cup matches as he builds up his fitness. What Howe said: “Alex has responded very well. He’s trained well this week. We have to be very careful with him because of the length of time he was out and the type of injury. He’s done all the work, looks in good condition and confident and wants to now be involved.” Estimated return date: 15/01 - Fulham (H)
2. Joelinton - disciplinary
Although not injured, Joelinton could potentially miss Newcastle’s next match after being charged with driving over the prescribed amount of alcohol on Thursday morning. United will deal with the matter internally though his place in the starting line-up is at risk. What Howe said: “I’m going to have to reflect and analyse on that, and I’ll make a decision closer to the game in consultation with him. I’m not 100% sure.” Estimated return date: 15/01 - Fulham (H)
3. Jonjo Shelvey - calf
Having only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury before the World Cup break, Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines once again after injuring his calf in the friendly win over Rayo Vallecano in December. What Howe said: “Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately. I think he felt something in the game vs Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training and felt okay. A couple of days later, he felt it again, so he went for a scan.” Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)
4. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks,” said United’s. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)
Photo: Alex Livesey