2 . Kieran Trippier

“No, he hasn't had a setback. With Kieran, he had a calf problem that initially, look, I always try and give you honest feedback on scan results and timeframes, but those timeframes, especially early in the injury, are just that. They're an estimate of what the injury will be. Now some injuries, I'm sure people will be frustrated that the manager said it'd be four weeks, but it's ended up being six, seven or eight, but that's just the nature of medicine and science. So Kieran will be a little bit longer than we anticipated he would be, purely from the fact he's had no setback but the injury is just taking long than we first thought. He's had rescans and he's been to see different people and we feel this is the best thing for him.” Estimated return date = Sheffield United (h) - 27/04