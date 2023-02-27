Newcastle United injury list following fresh Bruno Guimaraes blow v Manchester United

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Man United as their long wait for a major trophy continued. And Eddie Howe’s side were dealt an additional blow with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes going off injured in the closing stages.

The Brazilian returned from a three-match suspension in the heart of Newcastle’s midfield but was unable to help his side to victory as first half goals from Casemiro and a Sven Botman own goal saw Manchester United secure victory.

What Eddie Howe said about Bruno Guimaraes' injury

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is consoled by teammate Kieran Trippier following the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Guimaraes fell awkwardly on his ankle as he challenged for a ball in the second half. He continued playing for a brief period before being withdrawn.

The 25-year-old also suffered an ankle injury last month against Fulham but made a quick return to action the following game at Crystal Palace.

And Howe said following the match: “Bruno twisted his ankle. I think he did similar, I can’t remember the game, but not too long ago in a match.

"He was in a bit of pain. We don’t think it’s serious at the moment, but let’s wait and see.”

Newcastle handed double injury boost

Sunday’s match saw Matt Targett and Joe Willock return to the bench following their respective injury issues. Targett had been out since Boxing Day with a heel injury while Willock missed the defeat to Liverpool with a hamstring issue.

Both are now back in contention ahead of Newcastle’s return to Premier League action at Manchester City on Saturday.