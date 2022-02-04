The Magpies are three games unbeaten in the Premier League and will be looking to pick up back to back wins for the first time since May 2021.

But the squad has had a few key injuries to contend with in recent weeks. The 1-0 victory at Leeds United last time out saw Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton and Paul Dummett all go off injured.

They also have a few longer term injuries to contend with as Eddie Howe looks to keep United in the Premier League. They currently sit a point from safety and could move out of the bottom three if they pick up a result against The Toffees.

New signings Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn all in contention to make their Newcastle debuts, but some are set to miss out.

1. Callum Wilson - calf Wilson was initially expected to be out for six to eight weeks after being forced off in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United back in December. But six weeks on and he is still yet to return to full training. The Magpies' top scorer said there is 'no definite time frame' for his return but he should be back in contention by early March. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Joelinton - groin The Brazilian has been nursing a groin issue for a while and it finally took its toll last time out at Leeds as he was forced off in the first half. He travelled to Saudi Arabia and but didn't train with the side, he has also missed sessions since returning to the North East. Still, he could be back in contention for Tuesday. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - thigh The centre-back suffered an injury just before Christmas and is yet to feature since. He travelled to Saudi Arabia and took part in some light training but is still expected to be out for some time yet. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Jamaal Lascelles - hamstring The Newcastle captain was forced off against Leeds with a hamstring issue but has since returned to full training. He also played 35 minutes in a practice match against Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia last week. He could lead the side out against Everton. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales