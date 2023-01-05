Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates heading into Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Sheffield Wednesday (6pm kick-off)
Newcastle travel to Hillborough looking to continue their 15 game unbeaten streak in all competitions, a run stretching back to August. Eddie Howe’s side have also gone over nine hours without conceding a competitive goal but will be well aware of the potential banana skin League One side Sheffield Wednesday pose.
The Magpies were beaten at home to third tier opposition Cambridge United at the same stage of the competition last January in what was one of only two home defeats for the club in 2022.
United have several injury concerns heading into the match but record signing Alexander Isak is closing in on a return.
1. Alexander Isak - thigh
Alexander Isak picked up a thigh injury while away with Sweden on international duty back in September and hasn’t featured for Newcastle since. He is back in training but Eddie Howe is being cautious about putting him back into the side. What Howe said: “He’s doing well, he’s getting closer, and that’s all I can update you with.” Estimated return date: 15/01 - Fulham (H)
2. Jonjo Shelvey - calf
Having only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury before the World Cup break, Jonjo Shelvey is facing a spell on the sidelines once again after injuring his calf in the friendly win over Rayo Vallecano in December. What Howe said: “Looks like six to eight weeks, unfortunately. I think he felt something in the game vs Vallecano. We hoped it wasn’t serious. He resumed training and felt okay. A couple of days later, he felt it again, so he went for a scan.” Estimated return date: 18/02: Liverpool (H)
3. Matt Targett - heel
Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks,” said United’s. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023)
Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Paul Dummett - back
Dummett’s involvement has been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season. He suffered a calf problem and also picked up a back injury while working his way back to fitness. Estimated return date: 07/01 - Sheffield Wednesday (A)
Photo: Ian MacNicol