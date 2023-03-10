2 . Bruno Guimaraes - ankle

Bruno Guimaraes has been having trouble with his right ankle in recent matches and has gone down to receive treatment in each of his last two starts before playing on. He will be monitored closely but is still expected to start the next match. What Howe said: “We have a couple of knocks from the Man City game but hopefully nothing too serious. Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle is fine.” Estimated return date: 12/03 - Wolves (H)