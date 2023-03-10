Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list heading into Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).
Newcastle will be hoping to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions when they host Wolves this weekend. The Magpies are set to welcome back Fabian Schar from a concussion injury that kept him out of last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City.
Bruno Guimaraes has also been suffering with his ankle but has trained fully through the week without any reported issues. The Magpies will be without Joelinton as he serves the first of his two-match yellow card suspension after receiving his 10th booking of the season against City.
Head coach Eddie Howe also confirmed a new injury blow in his squad with January signing Harrison Ashby currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.
Elsewhere, Ryan Fraser has been forced to train with the Under-21s squad having been frozen out by Howe after asking to leave the club in January. Emil Krafth remains a long-term absentee.
Here is Newcastle United’s current list of unavailable players...
1. Fabian Schar - concussion
Schar was forced to sit out the Manchester City game as it fell inside the six day concussion rest period following the Carabao Cup final. He has since returned to training. What Howe said: “We hope he is in the squad [v Wolves]. He’s trained well this week. Pleased to see him back.”
Estimated return date: 12/03 - Wolves (H)
2. Bruno Guimaraes - ankle
Bruno Guimaraes has been having trouble with his right ankle in recent matches and has gone down to receive treatment in each of his last two starts before playing on. He will be monitored closely but is still expected to start the next match. What Howe said: “We have a couple of knocks from the Man City game but hopefully nothing too serious. Bruno Guimaraes’ ankle is fine.” Estimated return date: 12/03 - Wolves (H)
3. Joelinton - suspended
After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City and will now have to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. What Howe said: “”With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.”
Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H)
4. Harrison Ashby - hamstring
January signing Harrison Ashby is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Newcastle since his arrival from West Ham United. He is currently suffering from a slight hamstring issue. What Howe said: “Harrison’s picked up very small hamstring problem. So he hasn’t trained with the group for a few weeks.” Estimated return date: TBC
