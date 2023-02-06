Here is Newcastle United’s injury list in full ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth.

Newcastle will be looking to get back to winning ways in the top flight following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United at St James’s Park. Record signing Alexander Isak sat out the match as the club followed concussion protocols but the 23-year-old is set to be back in contention for the trip to the Vitality Stadium this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Isak scored a penalty in the reverse fixture against The Cherries at St James’s Park back in September and has scored three Premier League goals in three starts since his £63million signing from Real Sociedad in the summer.

Bruno Guimaraes was missed by The Magpies against West Ham as he served the first of his three match suspension following his red card against Southampton. The Brazilian remains ineligible for this weekend’s trip.

Eddie Howe also has several longer-term absentees to consider with full-backs Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo still sidelined for a few weeks while Emil Krafth is likely to be out for the remainder of the season.

Here is Newcastle United’s injury list in full along with estimated return dates...

1 . Alexander Isak - concussion The Newcastle striker was withdrawn late on with a suspected concussion during Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win. He was rested against West Ham as a result. What Howe said: “He felt a big groggy taking the ball to his head. I don’t know how bad that is, and I don’t know the concussions protocols.” Estimated return date: 11/02 - Bournemouth (A) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . Bruno Guimaraes - suspended The midfielder was shown a straight red card following a VAR check during Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final win against Southampton. What Howe said: “It’s a huge blow, and it will take time to sink in for me. He’s a big player but it offers an opportunity for another player.” Estimated return date: 26/02 - Manchester United (N) Photo Sales

3 . Javier Manquillo - knee The right-back picked up an injury in training and missed out on a place on the bench against Southampton. What Howe said: “Javier picked up an injury in training, so he’ll be missing for 3-4 weeks.” Estimated return date: 04/03 - Manchester City (A) Photo Sales

4 . Matt Targett - heel Matt Targett succumbed to a troublesome heel issue just before the turn of the year and has had to wear a protective boot as a result. What Howe said: “I think Matt’s going to be out for a number of weeks. It’s a nasty injury. I would say the name of it, but I can’t pronounce it, but it is a nasty injury. It’ll probably be a minimum of a month, possibly more.” Estimated return date: TBC (February – March 2023) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales