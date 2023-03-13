Newcastle United have been dealt a fresh injury blow, head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed.
Newcastle’s £40million January signing Anthony Gordon is facing a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. The 22-year-old missed Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park as a result.
The Magpies are preparing to visit Nottingham Forest on Friday night (8pm kick-off) but will be without Gordon as well as Joelinton as the Brazilian serves the second game of his yellow card suspension.
Eddie Howe also confirmed that striker Callum Wilson was dropped from the starting line-up against Wolves after suffering from illness during the week. The Newcastle No. 9 was still able to play the final 25 minutes of the game from the bench but will likely be rested from the starting line-up for the upcoming trip to Forest as a result.
Here are Newcastle’s current list of injury concerns, suspensions and other unavailable players ahead of Friday’s match...
1. Callum Wilson - illness
Wilson dropped out of the Newcastle starting line-up against Wolves after missing some training during the week but was able to play the final 25 minutes off the bench. What Howe said: “Asked why Wilson hadn’t trained, Howe said: “A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him, as I said. He missed training from very early in the week. He did very, very well to make himself available today, and it’s not lost on me, because he was a key sub.” Estimated return date: 17/03 - Nottingham Forest (A) Photo: Owen Humphreys
2. Joelinton - suspended
After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City and will now have to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. What Howe said: “”With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.”
Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Getty
3. Anthony Gordon - ankle
Newcastle’s January signing is facing a spell on the sidelines following an ankle injury picked up against Manchester City earlier this month. What Howe said: “We were hoping that we could get away with it, and he would be all right, but unfortunately not, so he’ll probably miss the next two games. Not sure whether he’ll be back after the international break. We hope so, but not 100% certain.” Estimated return date: 08/04 - Brentford (A) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst
4. Harrison Ashby - hamstring
January signing Harrison Ashby is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Newcastle since his arrival from West Ham United. He is currently suffering from a slight hamstring issue. What Howe said: “Harrison’s picked up very small hamstring problem. So he hasn’t trained with the group for a few weeks.” Estimated return date: TBC Photo: PAUL ELLIS