1 . Callum Wilson - illness

Wilson dropped out of the Newcastle starting line-up against Wolves after missing some training during the week but was able to play the final 25 minutes off the bench. What Howe said: "Asked why Wilson hadn't trained, Howe said: "A little bit of illness with Callum, nothing serious, but it was a difficult week for him, as I said. He missed training from very early in the week. He did very, very well to make himself available today, and it's not lost on me, because he was a key sub." Estimated return date: 17/03 - Nottingham Forest (A)