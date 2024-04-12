Newcastle United host Spurs on Saturday in a match that could go a long way into shaping how the Premier League’s European places look come the end of the season. Both teams have picked up seven points from their last three outings and will be confident of snatching a result.

However, Newcastle’s hopes have been delivered a double blow following news that Lewis Hall hasn’t trained all week and that Joe Willock’s injury, one he suffered during the first-half of their game against Fulham last weekend, is likely to keep him out of action.

On Hall, Howe said: “Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week so he has been a slight concern from the previous game. [The injury is] tightness in quad, it’s not a muscle pull directly, but enough to see him miss training this week and he’s a doubt for the game.”

On Willock, he said: “Joe has been to see another specialist to check on the progress on his achilles which has been problematic for him and a difficult injury because it has not been as straightforward, there have been a few complications through the process.

“Him returning back to full fitness, the feedback is positive generally in that the achilles is healing and doing well, but it will fluctuate from time to time and have moments where it is not feeling too good. For Tottenham, I’m not sure I probably think he won’t be available for us, there’s a chance he will be available throughout the rest of the season but that is slightly unclear. We need to be sure that the long-term prognosis for him is positive, that might mean a short period of rest.”

Adding Hall and Willock to their injury list means the Magpies are now without 12 players through injury, whilst Sandro Tonali remains suspended. Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury list and their estimated return dates:

1 . Tino Livramento Livramento left the field against West Ham with an ankle injury during the second-half. Howe is hopeful of having him back in action in the near future. Estimated return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04 Photo Sales

2 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was also a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. Estimated return: TBC (late-April 2024) Photo Sales

3 . Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh achilles injury and Howe has revealed that his injury is taking longer to heal than initially anticipated. Estimated return: TBC Photo Sales