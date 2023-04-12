Eddie Howe’s side go into Saturday’s game on the back of an impressive nine-point haul last week. Here, we answer some of the most pressing questions about injuries, Champions League hopes and the latest on transfers ahead of Newcastle United’s crucial game with Aston Villa:Will Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League?

Winning five games in a row in the Premier League is very difficult and winning three in the space of six days, two of them away in London with the other against Manchester United, is a very impressive feat. Howe’s side have put themselves in a brilliant position, but this next fortnight could be their most pivotal point of the season.

Aston Villa will pose a very tough challenge this weekend before Spurs come to St James’ Park on Sunday, April 23. Positive results in both of these games will go a long way to ensuring a return to the Champions League.

If they can get through their next two games with four points in the bag, then a place in Champions League is Newcastle’s to lose. Villa is by no means a free hit, but avoiding defeat against Spurs next weekend will be the really crucial factor - especially considering Newcastle’s superior goal difference and game in hand. In summary, yes they will.

​

What has been made of Anthony Gordon’s reaction following his substitution?

Gordon’s reaction has caused plenty of debate online and it’s clear that it isn't a good look for him. However, showing frustration after being substituted isn’t the worst trait to have and post-match, Howe cooled any supposed friction between the pair.

Newcastle United's win over Brentford gave them a huge boost in qualifying for the Champions League (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“I’ve got no problem (with Gordon),” said Howe. “Anthony’s passionate boy. He wants to do well, but there were seconds left on the clock, and we wanted to get Matty on, because Anthony was holding his ankle.

“He just needs to control his emotions in that moment, but there are no problems.”

​

What injury worries have Newcastle United got ahead of Aston Villa?

Eddie Howe has cooled tension surrounding Anthony Gordon's reaction after being substituted (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Newcastle could be without Miguel Almiron this weekend as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury. The Paraguayan has posted positive updates on social media, however, and could be back in time for games at the end of the month.

Allan Saint-Maximin missed the clash with Brentford and updates on his availability are awaited. Elsewhere though, Newcastle have a pretty clean bill of health with Howe having plenty of selection headaches following a stunning week on the pitch.

​

Harvey Barnes or James Maddison?

Both are quality players shining in a team that is really struggling at the minute. Although Maddison has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a while now, how he would fit into Howe’s system has never really been finalised.

Barnes, meanwhile, is an out-and-out winger and one that would slot seamlessly into the front-three. Whether the Magpies need another wide option in their ranks is up for debate, however.