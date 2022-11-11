Injury problems have meant that Eddie Howe hasn’t been able to name what fans would perceive as his ‘best XI’ this season, but that hasn’t impeded their performances on the pitch so far this term. An unbeaten October followed an unbeaten September with the Magpies currently sat in third place heading into the final game ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
What has made this even more remarkable is they have done this without Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey being available for large parts of the campaign. Club-record purchase Alexander Isak has also spent a large period of time on the sidelines with Callum Wilson only now coming back to full-fitness after injury worries of his own.
But when are Newcastle’s current injured stars expected to be back in-action? Here, we take a look at the expected return dates of Newcastle’s injured stars and what Eddie Howe has said about their rehab progress.
1. Karl Darlow
Darlow is back in light training after picking up an ankle injury earlier this campaign, one that led the Magpies to sign Loris Karius on a free transfer. After being named in the squad to face Southampton, Darlow wasn't on the bench for the Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace.
Photo: Gualter Fatia
2. Jonjo Shelvey
After a long absence, Shelvey returned to action against Spurs a fortnight ago. His recovery stepped up a notch against Aston Villa before he started the match with Crystal Palace in midweek. Fans will be hoping to see Shelvey starting games on a regular basis after the Premier League returns following the World Cup.
Photo: Stu Forster
3. Matt Ritchie
Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training and could be out until after the break for the World Cup. Eddie Howe said: “Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well." Estimated return date = late December.
Photo: Stu Forster
4. Emil Krafth
Krafth suffered an ACL injury against Tranmere Rovers, one that will rule the Sweden international out for a number of months. Eddie Howe said: “It’s an ACL injury, so he’ll be out for a number of months. It’s a massive blow for us. Emil has been superb for us every since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.” Estimated return date = March 2023.
Photo: PAUL ELLIS