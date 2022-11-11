4. Emil Krafth

Krafth suffered an ACL injury against Tranmere Rovers, one that will rule the Sweden international out for a number of months. Eddie Howe said: “It’s an ACL injury, so he’ll be out for a number of months. It’s a massive blow for us. Emil has been superb for us every since I came to the football club in all sorts of ways, on the pitch, off the pitch. Brilliant guy. So we’re all really, really feeling for him at the moment.” Estimated return date = March 2023.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS