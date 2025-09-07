Newcastle United star already ruled-out of Wolves clash amid worries over £79m duo

Newcastle United injury news: Injury and team news from Newcastle United ahead of their clash against Wolves in the Premier League.

Newcastle United return to Premier League action next weekend when they host Wolves at St James’ Park. Whilst fans will flock to St James’ Park expecting to see Eddie Howe’s side win their first Premier League match of the season, they may also catch glimpses of two of the clubs newest signings.

Both Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa could feature for the Magpies for the first time when they face Vitor Pereira’s side. Woltemade was in attendance at Elland Road before the international break, but his signing was completed too late for him to feature at Elland Road.

Wissa, meanwhile, was still contracted to Brentford as his future side trudged off the Elland Road turd with yet another goalless draw on their travels. Assuming they come through the international break unscathed, then both Wissa and Woltemade will be available for selection by Howe on Saturday.

However, the Magpies head coach will certainly be without one of his key players against Wolves through suspension - and could be without two more through injury and will be playing a waiting game to see if either of those can feature against the Premier League’s current basement team. Here, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United injury and team news and when those sidelined players are expected back in action.

Newcastle United injury news and estimated return dates

Anthony Gordon - suspension

Gordon will serve the second game of a three-match ban against Wolves next weekend. Gordon was shown a red card against Liverpool and sat out their goalless draw at Elland Road before the international break.

He will be able to play against Barcelona in the Champions League following their clash against Wolves, but will then have to miss their trip to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday 21 September. His first Premier League match after suspension will come against Arsenal later this month. Gordon will also be eligible to face Bradford City in the Carabao Cup later this month when Newcastle United’s defence of that trophy gets underway.

Estimated return date = Barcelona (h) - 18/09/25

Joelinton - groin injury

The Brazilian missed the clash against Leeds United before the international break after suffering a groin injury against Liverpool - one that forced him off the pitch prematurely. It is hoped that injury isn’t as bad as first feared and that he will be able to feature against Wolves next weekend.

Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 13/09/25

Jacob Ramsey - ankle injury

Ramsey was substituted at half-time of their draw with Leeds United after suffering a blow to the ankle during the first period. Ramsey was making his first start for his new club and whilst he was withdrawn at the break, there is hope and belief that he will be fit enough to feature against Wolves and potentially make his full home debut.

“His ankle swelled up at half-time, so he decided not to take any risks,” Howe said about the midfielder after the match at Elland Road.

Estimated return date = Wolves (h) - 13/09/25