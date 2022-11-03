Injury problems have meant that Eddie Howe hasn’t been able to name what fans would perceive as his ‘best XI’ this season, but that hasn’t impeded their performances on the pitch so far this term. An unbeaten October followed an unbeaten September with the Magpies ending the month in fourth place and firmly in the frame for a potential European spot.

What has made this even more remarkable is they have done this without Allan Saint-Maximin and Jonjo Shelvey being available for large parts of the campaign. Club-record purchase Alexander Isak has also spent a large period of time on the sidelines with Callum Wilson only now coming back to full-fitness after injury worries of his own.

But when are Newcastle’s current injured stars expected to be back in-action? Here, we take a look at the expected return dates of Newcastle’s injured stars and what Eddie Howe has said about their rehab progress.

1. Karl Darlow Darlow is back in light training after picking up an ankle injury earlier this campaign, one that led the Magpies to sign Loris Karius on a free transfer. Darlow has recently posted an update on his recovery, revealing he is nearing a return to full-fitness. Howe previously said: "He's on the grass with the goalkeepers – not necessarily full training but he's in, again, the latter stages of his recovery, so there's positive signs for Karl." Estimated return date = November 9 v Crystal Palace (Carabao Cup).

2. Matt Ritchie Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training and could be out until after the break for the World Cup. Eddie Howe said: "Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don't know whether he'll be back before the World Cup, but he's doing well." Estimated return date = late December.

3. Elliot Anderson Anderson is continuing to push for his first league start of the season but was ruled-out of the game with Spurs with a knock. He also missed the clash with Aston Villa through injury, although he is expected to be back imminently. Estimated return date = November 6 v Southampton.

4. Jonjo Shelvey After a long absence, Shelvey returned to action against Spurs just less than a fortnight ago. His recovery stepped up a notch against Aston Villa at the weekend and Shelvey will be pushing for a first start of the season against Saints on Sunday - although he won't be rushed too quickly back into the first-team fold.