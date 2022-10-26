Despite Eddie Howe being unable to name his perceived ‘strongest starting XI’ for pretty much the whole campaign to date, Newcastle currently find themselves in fourth place having had their best start to a Premier League season for a decade. Injury problems to star man Allan Saint-Maximin and their club-record purchase Alexander Isak haven’t derailed their progress as many expected it to.

The Magpies were even able to cope in Callum Wilson’s absence – something they have struggled with in previous seasons. However, despite all this progress, supporters will hope they can catch a glimpse of their injured players back in-action sooner rather than later.

But when are Newcastle’s current injured stars expected to be back in the black-and-white? Here, we take a look at the expected return dates of Newcastle’s injured stars and what Eddie Howe has said about their rehab progress.

1. Matt Ritchie Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training and could be out until after the break for the World Cup. Eddie Howe said: "Matt has picked up a calf problem, we don't know whether he'll be back before the World Cup, but he's doing well." Estimated return date = late December.

2. Karl Darlow Darlow is back in light training after picking up an ankle injury earlier this campaign, one that led the Magpies to sign Loris Karius on a free transfer. Ahead of the clash with Everton, Howe said: "He's on the grass with the goalkeepers – not necessarily full training but he's in, again, the latter stages of his recovery, so there's positive signs for Karl." Estimated return date = November 6 v Southampton.

3. Elliot Anderson Anderson was pushing for his first league start of the season but was ruled-out of the game with Spurs with a knock. Estimated return date = October 29 v Aston Villa.

4. Paul Dummett Dummett has made just one appearance in all competitions this season, playing 90 minutes at Prenton Park as the Magpies edged past Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup. Since that game, the defender has picked up a calf injury, one that has ruled him out of action. Eddie Howe said: "Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem, so he's working his way back to fitness." Estimated return date = unknown.