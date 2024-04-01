Newcastle United have confirmed that club captain Jamaal Lascelles will be out of action for between six and nine months after suffering an ACL injury during their win over West Ham. Lascelles started the clash with the Hammers, but was taken off in the 17th minute after suffering the injury.

Despite initially waving away a stretcher and then continuing for a few minutes, Lascelles was swiftly replaced by Emil Krafth as a defensive reshuffle took place. A statement from the club posted on Sunday confirmed that Lascelles would miss the rest of the season and the start of next campaign.

That read: ‘Newcastle United can confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles suffered a rupture to the ACL in his right knee during Saturday’s victory over West Ham United.

‘After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for 6-9 months. Everyone at #NUFC extends their best wishes to Jamaal for a full and speedy recovery.’

It’s yet another blow for the Magpies who will also be without Sven Botman for a considerable length of time after he also suffered an ACL injury which required surgery. The former Lille defender will be out of action for a similar amount of time as his club captain, leaving Newcastle with very limited options at centre-back for the remainder of the season.

Nick Pope, Lewis Miley, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain long-term absentees whilst Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron both left the field on Saturday after receiving treatment on injuries.

The club are also sweating on the fitness of Kieran Trippier who hasn’t been seen in action since the beginning of March whilst Matt Targett has also suffered a slight setback - although he isn’t expected to be out of action for too long. Speaking about Targett’s injury, Howe said: "Not a big problem, he's got a little bit of tendonitis in his Achilles," Howe told The Gazette. "We envisage he should be back very soon."

The Magpies host an out of form Everton side at St James’ Park on Tuesday night (7:30pm kick-off) aiming for back-to-back Premier League victories since the beginning of December. Here, we take a look at all the latest Newcastle United injury and suspension news and expected return dates:

Tino Livramento Livramento left the field on Saturday with an ankle injury during the second-half. He is considered a doubt to face Everton. Estimated return: TBC (April 2024)

Miguel Almiron Almiron was also a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. The Paraguayan is also a major doubt for the clash with the Toffees. Estimated return: TBC (April 2024)

Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh achilles injury. Targett had missed a great portion of the season after suffering a hamstring injury - although this latest setback isn't expected to keep him out of action for too long. Estimated return: Fulham (A) - 06/04