Newcastle United injury update: Steve Bruce provides news on knocks suffered by Emil Krafth & Jetro Willems
Newcastle United will have to play the waiting game with injury doubts Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 06:00
The full-back duo were both forced off in United’s second round Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City.
“They are both muscle injuries,” said Bruce.
“Jetro has got a hamstring and the boy Emil has got a thigh strain, so we will see.”
Matt Ritchie is a serious doubt for Watford after requiring a scan and stitches on an ankle knock which forced him off.