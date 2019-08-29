Newcastle United injury update: Steve Bruce provides news on knocks suffered by Emil Krafth & Jetro Willems

Newcastle United will have to play the waiting game with injury doubts Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Jetro Willems of Newcastle United brought down by Ricardo Pereira of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park on August 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The full-back duo were both forced off in United’s second round Carabao Cup loss to Leicester City.

“They are both muscle injuries,” said Bruce.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Jetro has got a hamstring and the boy Emil has got a thigh strain, so we will see.”

Matt Ritchie is a serious doubt for Watford after requiring a scan and stitches on an ankle knock which forced him off.