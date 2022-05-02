Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, has been sidelined since mid-February after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

The 31-year-old made a tenative return to training this week after undergoing surgery earlier this year, and Eddie Howe issued an update ahead of next Sunday’s game against City at the Etihad Stadium after yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Asked if he hoped to have the defender back for the fixture, United’s head coach said: “We’ll see how his training week progresses. Yes, that training session was yesterday (Friday), so he was never going to be in contention to play (against Liverpool). We’ll see how he progresses during the week.”

Meanwhile, Trippier hinted at an imminent return in an Instagram post yesterday. The England international posted a photograph of himself with the caption: “Loading... @nufc.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Spurs watching Soucek talks Tottenham are keenly watching developments on planned end of season talks between West Ham and Tomas Soucek, (Claret & Hugh) Photo Sales

2. Real Madrid plot Ronaldo reunion Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer – with the Spanish giants increasingly keen on a reunion for the Manchester United star. (Mirror) Photo Sales

3. Hammers plot Morente swoop West Ham could turn to Elche winger Tete Morente as they target summer transfers. ‘Positive talks’ over a £7m deal have already been held. (Mirror) Photo Sales

4. Man United scout Bissouma and Neves Manchester United were keeping tabs on Ruben Neves and Yves Bissouma during Saturday’s Premier League encounter between Wolves and Brighton. (Birmingham Mail) Photo Sales