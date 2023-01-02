Newcastle United dropped points in the Premier League for the first since October in a 0-0 draw against Leeds United at the weekend. The Magpies had to settle for a sharing of the spoils on Tyneside, but still sit third in the table heading into the new year, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

Next up for United is a clash with the Gunners on Tuesday evening, but before then, there is still plenty of transfer speculation work through. Check out Monday’s Toon-related rumours round-up below...

Toon eye Jorginho

Newcastle United are ‘interested’ in welcoming Chelsea star Jorginho to St James’ Park as a free agent in the summer, according to journalist Simon Phillips. The Italian international is out of contract in West London at the end of the season, with no concrete indication as to where his future lies.

But according to Phillips, the Magpies would be open to possibility of offering him an extended stay in the Premier League. Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I know that Newcastle are interested, but I was told that they’re much more interested in the summer, when he could become a free agent. Newcastle aren’t that keen to pay a fee for him in January, even though they do want a new midfielder as well. They’re looking at lots of other targets and they are looking at Jorginho more as a free agent rather than paying anything.”

Felix on Toon radar

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix ‘on his radar’, according to Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers. The Portugal international has been widely linked with a move away from the Spanish capital in recent weeks, with a number Premier League sides touted as potential suitors.