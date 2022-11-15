Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Drameh reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are one of a host of clubs interested in signing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh. Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham in 2020 but has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Elland Road and has featured just twice for the first-team in all competitions this season.

Despite this, there is still belief that the 20-year-old can develop into a top level fullback with interest from around Europe expected. Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Lille have also been linked with signing Drameh whose current deal at Leeds expires at the end of next season.

Drameh spent the second half of last season on-loan at Cardiff City in the Championship and has been capped once by the England Under-21’s. Tweeting about interest in Drameh, Romano wrote: ‘Cody Drameh, attracting interest as many clubs are keen on signing him in January from Leeds. #LUFC

‘Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Bayer Leverkusen alongside Newcastle are following the English right back as talent for the future.’

Ronaldo ‘offer’

Newcastle United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United as relationships between the club and the player continue to sour. According to the Mail Online, agent Jorge Mendes spoke to Newcastle United last month over a potential deal for the Portuguese superstar.

Bayern Munich reportedly met with Mendes last week over a move for Ronaldo following fitness concerns surrounding Sadio Mane. Chelsea, Napoli and Sporting CP were all rumoured to be interested in the 37-year-old in the summer, although no move for him was ever made.