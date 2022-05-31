The Magpies signed Trippier as an England regular from Atletico Madrid in January for £12million. Despite making an instant impact on Tyneside with two goals in his first four Premier League matches, a broken metatarsal kept the 31-year-old out for the majority of the second half of the campaign.

He missed out on the previous England squad for matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast back in March as a result.

But after returning to the Newcastle starting line-up for the first time in over three months during Sunday’s 2-1 final day win over Burnley at Turf Moor, Trippier was promptly recalled to the England squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary, Germany and Italy.

Ahead of his call-up, Trippier said: “I would have obviously liked to play more games but this is football, I’ve had the injury and I’m experienced enough now to deal with that.

“I was delighted to play 90 minutes [at Burnley] but Gareth [Southgate] is the manager at the end of the day and I know the competition I’m up against.

“As always I will be ready if I’m called upon.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Hammers plot Onana raid West Ham are interested in signing Amadou Onana from Lille, with the French club forced to sell players after missing out on Champions League football. (Foot Mercato) Photo Sales

2. Palace look at Richards Crystal Palace are looking at Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards but Patrick Vieira’s first priority remains bringing Cheick Doucoure to Selhurst Park from Lens. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

3. Bremer on Spurs radar Tottenham are preparing a ‘serious assault’ for the signing of Torino star Bremer, and could look to table a bid of around £42m. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

4. MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 09: Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 09, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi. (The Athletic) Photo Sales