Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Rangers starlet

The summer transfer window may have closed, however, the Magpies have reportedly already started planning for the future and could add another Scotting youngster to their ranks.

Rangers starlet Cole McKinnon in action against Manchester United (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Newcastle secured the signings of former Celtic goalkeeper Jude Smith and Kilmarnock defender Charlie McArthur earlier this summer and have now turned their attention to a Rangers starlet for their next addition.

According to the Scottish Sun, Newcastle United have shown an interest in signing Rangers youngster Cole McKinnon.

McKinnon is currently under contract at Ibrox until 2025 and so the Scottish-side are under no pressure to sell, however, Newcastle are set to ‘test their resolve’ for the midfielder.

McKinnon made a goalscoring debut for Rangers at the end of last season and is currently plying his trade on-loan at Partick Thistle.

Maitland-Niles reports

According to The Telegraph, Ainsley Maitland-Niles was ‘keen’ on a move to Newcastle United this summer, but saw his parent club Arsenal block a potential transfer to Tyneside. Maitland-Niles instead moved on-loan to Southampton on deadline day.

Despite both the player and Newcastle interested in a deal, the Gunners refused to entertain offers from the Magpies.

United’s head coach Eddie Howe revealed the ‘difficulties’ the club faced whilst trying to negotiate with Premier League teams this summer: “I would say that that has definitely been something we’ve felt in the market.

"Domestic clubs didn’t really want to be seen to be helping us. We’ll have to take that. That’s part of where we are at the moment.”

Ross Barkley finds new club

Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has joined Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer.

Barkley, who has been touted for a move to St James’s Park throughout his career, left Chelsea last week as a free agent and has joined-up with former Premier League stars Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Bryan at the French side.