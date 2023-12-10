Newcastle United have been linked with a number of goalkeepers following an injury to Nick Pope - and two more names have emerged

Newcastle United have been linked with two Premier League goalkeepers as they seek to find a solution to Nick Pope's injury. Sam Johnstone and Hugo Lloris have both been tipped for moves to the north east when the transfer window opens next month.

The Magpies are considering a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Johnstone, according to the Daily Star, with Eddie Howe's side set to be without Pope for around four months. The Magpies have already been linked with moves for free agent David De Gea and Arsenal second choice shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale. Johnstone signed a new deal at Selhurst Park last month which runs until the summer of 2027. However, he is said to be available for around £8million and is reportedly viewed long-term as someone who could compete for the number once shirt once Pope is fit again.

Howe previously shut down suggestions linking Newcastle with moves for De Gea or Ramsdale. He said earlier this week: "I’ve seen a lot of media headlines regarding goalkeepers and other players. We have not made any enquiries. If we were to recruit now we’d be recruiting in every area on the pitch. It’s a chance for the other keepers to consolidate their positions."

Lloris is also a name Newcastle could consider, according to the Mirror. However, a move will only be made if Howe decides he requires cover in the position. Lloris is out of contract at Spurs in the summer and has not been a main part of Ange Postecoglou's plans since the Australian's arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer. Keylor Navas of PSG, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, is another goalkeeper linked with a possible switch to St James' Park.