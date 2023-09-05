Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a tricky start to the season, Newcastle have a two-week break until their next Premier League match at home to Brentford on September 16 (5:30pm kick-off).

In the meantime, 11 first-team players are away on international duty with several younger players also away during the break.

Key Newcastle United players not selected

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman’s wait for a senior international cap for the Netherlands continues after he was named in the preliminary squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers but didn’t make the final cut. The 23-year-old defender was named in Netherlands last international squad but remained an unused substitute.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Before that, Botman had to withdraw from the March internationals due to illness. He was also named in the long-list squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but didn’t make the final squad.

The centre-back is currently nursing an ankle injury that would have likely ruled him out of playing regardless.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope was also left out of the England squad for the third time running despite recovering from an injury that kept him out of the previous two squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loan players Garang Kuol and Jamal Lewis also missed out on call-ups for Australia and Northern Ireland respectively despite being named in squads earlier this year.

Anthony Gordon is now too old to represent England Under-21s after his starring role in the European Championships over the summer. He will now be looking to earn a senior England call-up for the first-time.

Teenage defender Alex Murphy was forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad due to injury.

England: Callum Wilson & Kieran Trippier

Callum Wilson kept his place in the England squad as he was called-up for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Poland on September 9 and friendly match against Scotland on September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Lions regular Kieran Trippier was also called-up by Gareth Southgate.

Scotland: Elliot Anderson

Newcastle’s 20-year-old academy product has been called-up to the Scotland senior team for the first time having been capped by both England and Scotland at youth level.

The young midfielder may face the country of his birth in the coming weeks and come up against a couple of his Newcastle team-mates in the process as Scotland host England at Hampden. Before that, they face Cyprus away in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Elliot Anderson will be looking to make his senior international debut.

Paraguay: Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron is back with the Paraguay squad in South America for the World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Venezuela. He is set to earn his 50th cap for his country.

The Paraguayan will be hoping to continue the form he has shown in-front of goal during pre-season and will likely be asked to start on the right at the weekend.

Sweden: Alexander Isak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is back with the Sweden squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Estonia and Austria. The 23-year-old will be hoping for a positive international break after picking up a serious thigh injury while away with Sweden this time last year which ultimately kept him out for the majority of the first half of the campaign.

Isak opened his account for Newcastle against Liverpool at Anfield almost a year ago. The Reds were terrified of Isak on that occasion and he will be hoping to pose similar problems once again this weekend.

Switzerland: Fabian Schar

Despite taking a knock against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend, Schar is still set to join up with the Switzerland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Kosovo and Andorra.

Schar has earned 76 caps for his country, more than any other player in the current Newcastle squad.

Fabian Schar struggled with a muscle injury against Brighton

Italy: Sandro Tonali

After representing Italy Under-21s over the summer, Tonali returns to senior international duty with his country for the first time since his record £52million move from AC Milan to Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old is the most expensive Italian player of all time as he looks to his 15th and 16th senior caps against North Macedonia and Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Sandro Tonali in action against Brighton.

Brazil: Bruno Guimaraes & Joelinton

For the first time ever, no club has more players in the Brazil national team squad than Newcastle. Admittedly, it is only two as Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes keep their place from the previous squad in June.

Brazil face Bolivia and Peru in the World Cup qualifiers over the next week.

Newcastle midfielder Joelinton, centre. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka

The Newcastle goalkeeper will be hoping for his first piece of competitive action this season as Slovakia host Portugal and Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka spent the first half of last season on loan at Manchester United but ended up featuring just twice in the Carabao Cup before returning to Newcastle, where he made a further three appearances.

The Slovakian will act as a very able deputy to Nick Pope this season and will hope to get his fair share of game time in the cup competitions.

England Under-20s: Lewis Hall

Newcastle’s latest major signing has joined up with England Under-20s for a training camp this week. He is still waiting to make his Magpies debut after being an unused substitute at Brighton on Saturday.

Scotland Under-21s: Jude Smith

Under-21s goalkeeper Jude Smith has been called-up to the Scotland youth side for the Euro qualifiers against Spain.

England Under-19s: Lewis Miley

Lewis Miley has been called-up to the England Under-19s squad following an impressive pre-season with the Newcastle first-team. The midfielder is set to face Germany and Switzerland in friendly matches in Spain.

Scotland Under-19s: Charlie McArthur & Johnny Emerson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Magpies duo Johnny Emerson and Charlie McArthur are part of the Scotland Under-19s squad who will face Belgium and Czech Republic in friendly matches this month.

Republic of Ireland: Jeff Hendrick

Jeff Hendrick left Newcastle to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan on deadline day. Although the loan effectively ends his time at the club, he remains a contracted Newcastle player until the end of the season.

He is part of the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and Netherlands on September 7 and September 10 respectively.