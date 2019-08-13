Newcastle United is a 'difficult club' to manage but Steve Bruce will get fair 'chance' - David Moyes

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Bruce was seen by fans as an underwhelming appointment, following on from world-renowned coach Rafa Benitez.

But Moyes, close to landing the job when Rafa Benitez took the reins back in 2016, thinks Bruce will get some leeway from Newcastle fans, in a job he sees as ‘difficult’.

Newcastle’s a brilliant club – but it’s always been a difficult club,” said out-of-work Scot Moyes to TalkSPORT.

“I even heard Graeme Souness talk about it, saying it was the hardest club he’s ever had to manage and he’s been to a few when you think of Galatasaray.

“I think Steve did what he thought was right for himself. He wanted to go back to the Premier League. He wanted to manage a really big club in Newcastle United.