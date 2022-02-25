Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin injury update, Eddie Howe explains Monaco trip

Saint-Maximin missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with a calf injury, and the winger has been getting treatment in Monaco this week ahead of tomorrow’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Asked for an injury update, Howe said: “Not too much has changed, obviously, with some of the lads who are out.

"Maxim, we’re going to late call on. He’s been away getting intensive treatment. We said that when he suffered the injury that it wouldn’t be long-term, and we’re keeping out fingers cross on him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe applauds fans at the London Stadium.

"Then you’ve got Ryan Fraser, who’ll will be OK. He came off the pitch against West Ham, but looks like he’ll be fine. Then, we’ve had a bit of illness in the camp this week, but nothing too serious.”

Saint-Maximin had suffered the injury in the home win against Aston Villa earlier this month.

“He got a bang on the calf against Aston Villa,” said Howe. “In terms of his rehab, he’s been away to get intensive, specialised treatment abroad. We thought that was the quickest way to get him fit. He’s in a very good place, and is eager to return.”

Saint-Maximin this week posted clips and images on Instagram of him working in Monaco.

Asked about the 24-year-old’s trip abroad, Howe said: “No mystery around that.

"We just wanted him to get the best treatment, the most intense treatment, that he could, and Allan has a relationship with a physio and clinic out in Monaco, so we felt it was good for him to go back (there).”

Meanwhile, Javier Manquillo – who sat out the West Ham fixture because of an ankle problem – is in contention to return against Brentford after training this week.

“Manquillo came through a couple of training sessions this week,” said Howe. “I wouldn’t say he’s 100% fit, but he’s certainly getting closer to being fit and available.”

Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, are 17th in the Premier League table with 22 points, and would climb above 14th-placed Brentford with a win

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.