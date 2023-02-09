Newcastle United issue big Carabao Cup final ticket update ahead of final ballots

The club this week started distributing tickets to supporters ahead of the February 26 final against Manchester United at Wembley.

United, issued with 32,761 tickets, split the application process into a series of periods, and there were concerns that the ballots for periods four, five, six and seven wouldn’t take place if the allocation was taken by season-ticket holders in the first three rounds.

However, in response to a question from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust, the club has revealed that “each period is guaranteed to take place”. This suggests that some tickets have been kept back for these ballots.

Period five, which runs from 10am tomorrow to 8am on Saturday, is for season-ticket holders who haven’t attended a Carabao Cup game this season. Period six is for members who have attended at least one Carabao Cup tie.

