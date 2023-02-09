News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United issue big Carabao Cup final ticket update ahead of final ballots

Newcastle United have issued a Carabao Cup final ticket update for fans waiting on the final ballot periods.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club this week started distributing tickets to supporters ahead of the February 26 final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Read More
Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's response to boos from Sund...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United, issued with 32,761 tickets, split the application process into a series of periods, and there were concerns that the ballots for periods four, five, six and seven wouldn’t take place if the allocation was taken by season-ticket holders in the first three rounds.

Most Popular

However, in response to a question from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust, the club has revealed that “each period is guaranteed to take place”. This suggests that some tickets have been kept back for these ballots.

Period five, which runs from 10am tomorrow to 8am on Saturday, is for season-ticket holders who haven’t attended a Carabao Cup game this season. Period six is for members who have attended at least one Carabao Cup tie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United fans at the St Mary's Stadium last month.
Manchester UnitedWembley