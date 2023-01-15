Newcastle United issue Carabao Cup semi-final ticket update ahead of Southampton showdown
Newcastle United have released ticket information regarding the Carabao Cup first-leg clash against Southampton - the club’s first appearance in a domestic cup semi-final since 2005.
Newcastle United supporters will be able to purchase their tickets for the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Southampton from Monday. The club have revealed that tickets for the game at St Mary’s will go on sale to season ticket holders with 100+ loyalty points from 10am on Monday, January 16.
The Magpies have been allocated 3,200 tickets for the game which takes place on Tuesday, January 24 (8pm kick-off). Adult and senior tickets cost £20 whilst tickets for Under-18’s are priced at £5.
As per Carabao Cup regulations, Newcastle have been allocated 10% of the capacity of St Mary’s. Ticket news for the second-leg at St James’s Park, scheduled to take place at 8pm on Tuesday January 31 are still awaited.