Newcastle United issue frustrating Kieran Trippier injury update following scan

Trippier – who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in mid-February – had a scan on Friday.

“His injury is healing, (but) it’s not totally healed,” said United’s head coach. “Yeah, I think that’s where it is. I think we’ll be able to start pushing him not maybe as quickly as we initially wanted to, but I still think he’ll come back this season. Again, there’s no definite date on that, but he’s making good progress.”