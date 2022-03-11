Newcastle United issue injury and illness update on Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Fabian Schar
Newcastle United extended their unbeaten run to nine games – without Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton.
Eddie Howe’s side beat Southampton 2-1 at the St Mary’s Stadium last night thanks to goals from Janaury signings Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood.
Saint-Maximin missed the game through illness, while Joelinton – who had travelled to the South Coast – sat out the fixture with a groin problem.
Fabian Schar needed treatment during the match for a groin problem.
"Fabian’s had a groin issue for quite some time that he’s been managing, and has been able to play on with, and we hope he’ll be OK,” said head coach Howe. “Joe has also been managing a groin problem. He’s come off in a couple of games with it. He’s gone down injured with it, but he’s always managed to carry on, but I think the pain just got too much for him.
"We don’t anticipate it keeping him out too long, but it was enough for this game. Knowing the games we have to come, we wanted to protect him. And Maxi’s ill. We hope that’s not a long-term thing for him, but I don’t know whether he’ll be back for Chelsea or not.”
Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League table, are now 10 points above the relegation zone.
"It’s better than it was a few weeks ago,” said Howe. “Nothing’s changed from before the game. We know we still have some tough games, and more work to do."
United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.