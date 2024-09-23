Newcastle United issue official statement after Eddie Howe press conference cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have issued an official statement confirming the postponement of the Carabao Cup third round clash at AFC Wimbledon.

Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference was cancelled on Monday morning with serious concerns over the pitch at Plough Lane. The area around the ground is flooded and the pitch has been deemed unplayable.

Newcastle issued an official statement confirming the fixture had been postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Newcastle United's Carabao Cup third round tie at AFC Wimbledon has been postponed following extensive overnight flooding at the Cherry Red Records Stadium,” the statement read.

“The match, which was scheduled for 7:45pm BST on Tuesday evening, will now be rescheduled. Further details, including information for ticket holders, will be announced in due course.”

Newcastle and Wimbledon will both be in the hat for the fourth round draw that will take place following Liverpool’s match against West Ham United on Wednesday night.

The official EFL rules state that the fixture must be rearranged for the ‘earliest possible opportunity’. Neutral venues may also be considered with the fourth round ties taking place the week of October 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Wimbledon are unable to fulfil the fixture, Newcastle would receive a bye to the fourth round of the competition. The Magpies reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup last season where they were knocked out on penalties at Chelsea.