Newcastle United issue official statement after Eddie Howe press conference cancelled
Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference was cancelled on Monday morning with serious concerns over the pitch at Plough Lane. The area around the ground is flooded and the pitch has been deemed unplayable.
Newcastle issued an official statement confirming the fixture had been postponed.
“Newcastle United's Carabao Cup third round tie at AFC Wimbledon has been postponed following extensive overnight flooding at the Cherry Red Records Stadium,” the statement read.
“The match, which was scheduled for 7:45pm BST on Tuesday evening, will now be rescheduled. Further details, including information for ticket holders, will be announced in due course.”
Newcastle and Wimbledon will both be in the hat for the fourth round draw that will take place following Liverpool’s match against West Ham United on Wednesday night.
The official EFL rules state that the fixture must be rearranged for the ‘earliest possible opportunity’. Neutral venues may also be considered with the fourth round ties taking place the week of October 28.
If Wimbledon are unable to fulfil the fixture, Newcastle would receive a bye to the fourth round of the competition. The Magpies reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup last season where they were knocked out on penalties at Chelsea.
