Newcastle United’s Premier League match has been rearranged as a result of the club reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match against Palace at St James’ Park was initially due to take place on Saturday, March 15. But Newcastle’s progress to the Carabao Cup final has set up a Wembley date with Liverpool on March 16 (4:30pm kick-off), forcing the Crystal Palace match to be rearranged.

As a result, Newcastle will now host The Eagles on Wednesday, April 16 (7:30pm kick-off). The Magpies drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park back in November but won 4-0 against the South London club at St James’ Park last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official statement released by the club on Friday, February 14 read: “A date has been set for Newcastle United's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

“Initially scheduled for Saturday, 15th March, the game cannot go ahead that weekend due to the Magpies reaching the Carabao Cup final, with Eddie Howe's side set to take on Liverpool at Wembley the following day (Sunday, 16th March).

“It has now been confirmed that United will take on Palace at St. James' Park on Wednesday, 16th April instead, with kick-off set for 7:30pm BST.

“Any further alterations to Newcastle United's fixture schedule will be announced at the earliest opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a very welcome fixture change for Newcastle fans given it comes as a result of them reaching a cup final once again.

By the time Newcastle play Palace, Newcastle could well have another Wembley trip to be looking forward do should they progress in the FA Cup. The Magpies host Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round at St James’ Park on March 2 (1:45pm kick-off).

The quarter-final matches will take place on the weekend of Saturday, March 29 and the semi-final will take place at Wembley on the weekend of Saturday, April 26. The FA Cup final date is set for Saturday, May 17 - eight days before the end of the Premier League season on May 25.

With Premier League leaders and Carabao Cup finalists Liverpool out of the FA Cup, Newcastle are technically the only English club capable of completing a domestic treble this season - though they sit 16 points behind the Merseyside outfit in the table with 14 games left to play.