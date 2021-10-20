The club is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a £300million takeover earlier this month.

And a number if supporters wore head coverings and Arabic clothing to Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur, which United, winless and 19th in the Premier League, lost 3-2.

Newcastle today issued “guidance” for fans on their “matchday attire” ahead of Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United fans at St James's Park on Sunday.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire.

“A number of supporters have recently attended St James’ Park wearing associated head coverings and robes, marking the takeover of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

“No-one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way. It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.

“However, there remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offence to others.

"All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.”

