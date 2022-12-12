The fourth-round tie at St James’s Park will now be played on December 20 (7.45pm kick-off) due to planned NHS strike action which affects the North East Ambulance Service.

United revealed that the industrial action had implications for medical provision at the game.

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth has been brought forward.

A club statement read: “United had been set to face the Cherries a week on Wednesday, but due to the planned action – which affects North East Ambulance Service, the club's long- standing provider of ambulances, paramedics and match command – the game will now be played a day earlier.

“The planned strike action has significant safety implications on the club's matchday medical provisions.

"(The) local authority have informed the club that even if private ambulance service provision was secured for the fixture, medical and safety protocols – including the major incident plan and the spectator safety medical plan – would need to be reviewed and redrafted with any new medical provider and presented to the Safety Advisory Group for approval.

“This process would be unlikely to be completed satisfactorily within the timeframe available.

"In order to effectively plan and resource for the safety of all supporters attending the fixture, and to give fans of both clubs as much notice as possible of the change in circumstances, the decision has been made to move the game to Tuesday night.