Jacob Murphy was 'so happy' to make his return from injury for Newcastle United during Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Fulham.

After more than two months away from first-team action due to surgery on a dislocated shoulder, Murphy came straight back into the starting line-up at Craven Cottage in the absence of Miguel Almiron. The winger had a great chance to give Newcastle the lead with one of his first touches in the match but fired straight at Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak.

Sean Longstaff gave The Magpies the lead before Murphy found the net on the stroke of half-time only to have his strike ruled out by the offside flag. Dan Burn made it 2-0 in the second half and Murphy was withdrawn with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Following the match, Murphy took to Instagram to post photos of himself back in action along with the caption: "11 weeks 5 days later…🦾. So happy to be back with my guys ready for a big push in the 2nd half of the season. Into the next round with lots still to play for 🖤🤍 @nufc."

Murphy's post received plenty of messages of support, including one message from Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope. Pope is currently out until the Spring after a similar dislocated shoulder injury to Murphy that also required surgery.