Eddie Howe has broken his silence on an imminent Newcastle United signing following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Newcastle opened their season with a point on the road against 10-man Villa as they close in on their fourth senior summer signing.

In the days building up to the Premier League opener, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey travelled to Tyneside to complete his medical and finalise a move to Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old midfielder was spotted at St James’ Park on Friday holding up a No. 41 Newcastle United shirt with an official transfer announcement yet to be made by the club.

Eddie Howe breaks silence on Jacob Ramsey transfer

While Howe is notoriously tight-lipped on transfers, as proven when asked about Ramsey in his Friday pre-match press conference, The Magpies boss spoke about Ramsey in the context of him being a Newcastle player.

While he wasn’t registered in time to feature against Villa, Ramsey is expected to join up with his new teammates and be available to make his St James’ Park debut against Liverpool a week on Monday.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw at Villa Park, Howe said: “Yes, well, [Ramsey transfer] looks like it's getting closer for us, but again, I've been preparing for the game, so I don't know what stage it's at, but certainly he's a player we love.

“I think he'll offer a lot more strength and depth in that midfield area. Having lost Sean [Longstaff] and Joe Willock to injury, that's an area that we've been concerned about through the second half of pre-season.

“And certainly with the amount of games we have this year, we know that that's not a number we can carry forward. We need more depth and he's an outstanding player.”

Another player to follow Jacob Ramsey at NUFC?

In addition to Ramsey, Newcastle are targeting a striker in the final fortnight of the summer transfer window.

Though Howe wanted to make things clear that the club have been targeting a striker all summer, irrespective of the situation surrounding Alexander Isak’s future.

When asked if he expects another signing in addition to Ramsey before the Liverpool match, Howe said: “I mean, we are working hard to bring more players in, but that'd be probably more hope than expectation.

“It's been my wish to get a striker and we needed to replace Callum [Wilson] most. I can't say that enough.

“It's not like we're looking at any other area. We've been looking to recruit a striker to replace Callum.

“Callum's a big miss, not just his playing ability, but his personality. So that's what we're looking to do.”

Newcastle have targeted Brentford forward Yoane Wissa as a replacement for Wilson, though Isak’s situation could lead to further movement before the September 1 deadline.

On the striker search, Howe said: “It's a small field. The centre-forward market this year is as tight as I've ever known it. But we're still actively looking and I think there is someone there to meet our requirements.

“I will go with whatever hand I’m dealt, that has always been my way of thinking. I don’t want to give excuses or look for excuses, because that spreads right through the squad.

“The ideal would be that we sign a striker. We need one irrespective of what happens to Alex’s situation. With the amount of games we need that, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”