Newcastle United ‘monitoring’ star after £25m Chelsea transfer rejection

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a shock move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, just weeks after Chelsea paid the Red Devils £5m to not make his loan move into a permanent transfer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sancho spent the campaign on-loan at Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour with then manager Erik ten Hag. Despite helping the Blues to Conference League glory and scoring a goal in the final as they beat Real Betis 4-1, Chelsea opted not to sign Sancho on a permanent basis.

Instead of paying Manchester United £25m for the winger, Chelsea instead were forced to pay a £5m ‘penalty clause’ to the Red Devils. Sancho, meanwhile, is not expected to be reintegrated into first-team matters by Ruben Amorim and is likely to be on the move again this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United linked with Jadon Sancho transfer

Among the reported suitors interested in signing Sancho this summer are Newcastle United - according to the Sun . The Magpies are, according to those reports, ‘monitoring developments’ surrounding Sancho and his future at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a move for the 25-year-old. Spurs and Newcastle are currently preparing for a season that will see them both play Champions League football, with Sancho viewed as someone that could bolster their squads to allow them to compete both in Europe and domestically.

Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the Three Lions winger, but are only interested in a loan move for him. Manchester United, meanwhile, prefer a permanent deal that would help them raise transfer funds.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho impressed greatly before his move back to England, are not interested in their former player. Dortmund’s capture of Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland means they do not view Sancho as a requirement this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United’s right-winger search

Sancho is the latest in a long list of wingers that have been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer. It’s far from a secret that the Magpies are looking to sign a right-winger and strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking options.

The departure of Miguel Almiron in January left them very short of options in that area of the pitch - although Jacob Murphy’s stunning form ensured that the Paraguayan’s absence was not too hard felt. However, reinforcements are needed.

The signing of Antonio Cordero from Malaga will not be one for the first-team with the teenager expected to be loaned out next season. Ajax have reportedly shown interest in him and a decision on his future is expected to be made once he officially joins Newcastle United next month and after his participation in the U19 European Championship with Spain comes to an end.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga and Brighton’s Joao Pedro have also emerged as potential targets, but neither will come cheap with Forest and Brighton under no financial pressure to sell either man. Newcastle United have created some PSR headroom for themselves this summer, but finding a winger that will improve Howe’s first-team will not come cheap.