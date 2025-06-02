Jamaal Lascelles and Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley after Newcastle United's Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool | Getty Images

Newcastle United have a number of contract decisions to make in the coming weeks - but have already quietly sewn up the future of one of their biggest players.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 summer transfer window is now open and whilst it may temporarily close in ten days time, Newcastle United will be finalising plans for the summer window. Lots of the focus will be on who the Magpies can sign this summer after a lean 18 months on the transfer front.

However, the club cannot take their eye off the contract situation of their current squad and will have decisions to make on four players before the end of June. John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Jamal Lewis and Callum Wilson all will leave the club as free agents if their contracts aren’t extended by the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one key player was believed to be part of that group - but Newcastle United have already quietly sewn up his future.

Jamaal Lascelles contract latest

It was thought that Lascelles could be among the group of players to leave the club this summer. The former Nottingham Forest man had a deal that ended in June and without an announcement from the club over an extension to that stay, it seemed like his time in the north east was coming to an end.

However, it was revealed earlier this year that they had triggered an option to extend his stay on Tyneside by another season - a huge relief to many fans who had feared they had seen the last of Lascelles in a Newcastle United shirt. Although he is still yet to make his comeback to the senior team since suffering an ACL injury last March, Lascelles did play for the Under-21’s in a friendly at the club’s training ground against Celtic B last month.

Lascelles featured for 45 minutes during a 1-1 draw in a match that marked his first game time for over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few days prior to that game, Lascelles was a surprise inclusion in Howe’s matchday squad for their win over Chelsea. That 2-0 victory, secured by goals from Sandro Tonali and a late Bruno Guimaraes strike proved crucial in helping Newcastle ultimately secure Champions League qualification.

Speaking to the Gazette after that game, Guimaraes, who has worn the captain’s armband this season, spoke of his delight in seeing Lascelles’ name back on the teamsheet. “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him,” the Brazilian said.

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”

Guimaraes and Lascelles lifted the Carabao Cup trophy at Wembley along with Kieran Trippier in a brilliant moment that marked not only Lascelles’ journey at the club, but also just what a bright future the Magpies now have. Lascelles may not have a big role to play on the pitch next season, but he remains a huge part of the club’s leadership group, an integral figure for Howe and someone who, when needed, has never let the team or club down.