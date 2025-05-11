Jamaal Lascelles back with the Newcastle United squad. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have been handed a late injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are set to be without Lewis Hall and Matt Targett for the match but Eddie Howe has been handed a surprise injury boost in the shape of Jamaal Lascelles.

The Magpies captain was expected to be out until the end of the season after 13 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now Lascelles has been spotted at St James’ Park as part of the matchday squad against Chelsea on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

Speaking earlier this month, Howe said: “With Jamaal, he is making good progress. Really pleased with how he has looked since coming back to training.

“It has been a slow, steady return, he's certainly not been rushed. Possibly he could be involved before the end of the season but maybe it will depend on injuries with some of the other players within the squad.

“I think maybe for Jamaal it would be better if it was next season but I think if he feels good and has done enough training then [him playing this month] is certainly something we'll look at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle triggered a contract extension for Lascelles that runs until June 2026.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United injury update

When asked for an injury update ahead of Sunday’s match, Howe said: “Couple of players we're looking at and assessing. We'll see how they are for the weekend but other than that we're okay, we're training well and we're looking forward to our next match.”

When pressed over who the players are, the Newcastle head coach added: “Let's keep it under wraps.”

And when the names of Trippier and Schar were put to him, Howe was blunt with his response as he continued: “Yeah [they’re] doing pretty good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar has since turned up at St James’ Park, although there was no sign of Trippier.

Eddie Howe provides Joelinton injury update

Joelinton has missed the last two games for Newcastle due to a knee injury and is expected to miss the remaining games of the season barring a surprise U-turn.

“[I] saw Joe yesterday for the first time in a while,” Howe said. “He'd been away getting treatment and returned to Brazil briefly.

“But he's been back in Barcelona for another injection. I think he's feeling pretty good. Whether we see him before the end of the season, I'm not sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United v Chelsea preview

Newcastle and Chelsea sit fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table with only goals scored separating the sides heading into the final three games.

The top five in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League in addition to the winners of the Europa League which will be either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur.

“Yes, I think every game we'll have between now and the end of the season probably becomes our biggest game of the season,” Howe said. “Maybe you could debate the cup final there with it.

“But now that's gone and that's behind us, we know the importance of where we finish in the Premier League and we're doing everything we can to finish as high as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we've all said in this room there's a possibility it will go to the last game. All we can do is take care of our next opponent and to try and give everything we can to win. It'll be a difficult game.

“I think Chelsea are a good team. We've played them twice already this season. So we know their qualities.I think Stamford Bridge was one of our hardest games of the season.”