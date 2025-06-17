Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are one of several Premier League clubs on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Newcastle have targeted Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as a potential summer signing. The Magpies attempted to sign Trafford last summer but were unable to reach an agreement over a price with Burnley.

The Clarets are in a stronger negotiating position following promotion back to the Premier League and Trafford’s value has doubled after keeping 29 clean sheets in 45 Championship appearances.

The 22-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park having agreed the move last summer, but he is valued at around £40million by Burnley.

Newcastle’s reluctance to meet that valuation and make Trafford the fifth most expensive goalkeeper of all time is understandable given their plan would be for him to compete with current first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope rather than replace him in the starting line-up.

Trafford would be viewed as a long-term successor to Pope, who joined Newcastle from Burnley in 2022 for £10million. He has since made 95 appearances for the club, helping them secure two Champions League finishes and a Carabao Cup win over the last three seasons.

Although Newcastle want to keep hold of Pope, including him as part of their negotiations with Burnley for Trafford could make it easier to strike a deal.

Pope only has a year left on his contract at Newcastle and Trafford is viewed by The Magpies as a potential long-term successor to the 33-year-old. So, accelerating things by 12 months and offering Pope as a makeweight in their negotiations with Burnley for Trafford would almost certainly help speed proceedings along.

Pope made 155 appearances for Burnley and was a popular figure during his six seasons at Turf Moor. Bringing in a Premier League-proven goalkeeper would instantly soften the blow of losing a top prospect for Burnley.

It’s also worth noting that while Trafford has enjoyed an impressive campaign in the Championship, he still remains relatively unproven at Premier League level having been dropped for Burnley’s final 10 games of the 2023/24 season when they were relegated.

While such a swap deal is unlikely given Newcastle intend to keep hold of Pope, the goalkeeper’s expiring contract, links to Burnley and Newcastle’s difficulty in striking a cash-only deal with Burnley make it a sensible option to consider - at least on paper.

The swap deal would be a major blow for Leeds United

Of course, Newcastle aren’t the only Premier League club on the lookout for a goalkeeper this summer.

Newly-promoted Leeds United have made signing a goalkeeper a priority with Illan Meslier expected to leave the club and former Newcastle star Karl Darlow also linked with a potential exit.

As such, Leeds have been linked with two potentially available goalkeepers this summer. As per our sister title, The Yorkshire Post, Pope has been linked with a move to Leeds while Trafford has also been shortlisted as a potential target.

While Newcastle and Burnley could get away with keeping things as they are, that is not a luxury Leeds can afford with Meslier set to leave after numerous goal-costing errors during the 2024/25 season.

An upgrade is a matter of urgency for Daniel Farke’s side, so the prospect of Newcastle and Burnley agreeing a player swap deal that wipes out two of the West Yorkshire club’s transfer targets would be seen as a big blow.