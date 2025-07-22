Newcastle United James Trafford transfer twist as Man City eye £52m swoop

Manchester City have reportedly made a move that could benefit Newcastle United in their pursuit of James Trafford.

Newcastle’s hopes of landing Trafford from Burnley have been dashed this past week with Manchester City entering the race to sign their former player.

With a significant sell-on clause as well as a buy-back option, City have a major advantage over Newcastle when it comes to negotiating a deal with Burnley. Trafford is understood to have agreed personal terms with Newcastle and accepted the prospect of joining Manchester City, it’s just a case of which club can strike a deal for the goalkeeper.

But claims from Portugal suggest Manchester City are keeping their options open when it comes to a goalkeeper signing.

Manchester City are preparing for the possibility that either Ederson or Stefan Ortega will leave the club this summer with speculation surrounding both goalkeepers.

Manchester City eye £52m transfer swoop

A potential twist in Manchester City’s pursuit of Trafford has emerged from Portugal with claims via Mais Futebol that Pep Guardiola’s side are now looking at Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who is available for £52million.

The 25-year-old is the goalkeeper for Portugal’s national team, helping them win the Nations League this summer. He has also won the Portuguese title twice with Porto, having made 197 appearances for the club after progressing through the club’s academy.

A boost for Newcastle United?

Newcastle have made Trafford a top target in the goalkeeping position this summer but the deal has stalled in terms of meeting Burnley’s valuation for the player.

Manchester City potentially looking elsewhere leaves the door open for The Magpies to swoop in and finally agree a deal.

But, as we know by now, that’s easier said than done.

Eddie Howe on NUFC transfers

Assessing the transfer window so far, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I wish I could give you clarity.

“I wish I could give you some kind of guarantee that all that's going to happen, but I can't. Yes, my wish was for us to do our business early, and we certainly tried, but it wasn't to be.

“We've had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs, and I'd be very open with that.

“That's happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club, and if we don't get that, the transfer doesn't work.

“We're seeking players that are good enough, that are desperate to come, and that can make the difference but they're on short supply for us.

“We're confident that we can try and get some more players in to strengthen the depth of the score. We're certainly aware that we need to, and we're trying as hard as we can to do that.

"I'd say I'm hopeful rather than confident because we're not in control of the market or agents, players and other clubs. I can assure everybody we are a hundred per cent on it and trying to do things quickly."