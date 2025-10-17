Aston Villa’s Villa Park. | Getty Images

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben has hit out at a controversial decision made surrounding Aston Villa’s Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben slammed the ‘appalling’ decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending the Europa League match against Aston Villa next month.

The group phase tie is set to take place at Villa Park on Thursday, November 6 but Aston Villa released a statement that away supporters would be banned from attending following instructions from the Safety Advisory Group.

But the decision has caused controversy and could have political implications with news of the decision making its way to Downing Street.

Aston Villa statement released

A statement released by Villa read: “Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group.

“The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) are responsible for issuing safety certificates for every match at Villa Park, based on a number of physical and safety factors. Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture.

“West Midlands Police have advised the SAG that they have public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl and the ability to deal with any potential protests on the night.

“The club are in continuous dialogue with Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local authorities throughout this ongoing process, with the safety of supporters attending the match and the safety of local residents at the forefront of any decision.”

NUFC co-owner Jamie Reuben speaks out

The decision to ban supporters from Israel from attending the match was met with much criticism with Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben responding on X.

Reuben replied to Villa’s statement, tweeting: “What an appalling decision.”

But there are plans to get the decision overturned, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer now involved.

Government plotting Aston Villa Europa League U-turn

According to No. 10, discussions are happening ‘at pace, across Government’ to resolve the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters attending the match.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants to do “everything in his power” to ensure Jewish people feel safe in the UK, a No. 10 spokesman added.

Birmingham authorities are facing mounting pressure to overturn the ban, with the Home Office offering support to the West Midlands Police.

Conversations have already taken place between Communities Secretary Steve Reed and Birmingham City Council.

Further updates on the situation are expected today with the Prime Minister said to be ‘angered’ by the decision.