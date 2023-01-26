Darlow has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle with the signing of Nick Pope in the summer as well as Martin Dubravka’s return from a loan at Manchester United in January. The Magpies have also recently extended Loris Karius’ contract until the end of the season.

With Mark Gillespie also at the club, head coach Eddie Howe is currently working with five senior goalkeepers as he contemplates his 25-man squad for the second half of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle with his most recent outing coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Tranmere Rovers back in August. And United’s subsequent run in the competition is why Darlow’s loan to Hull has not been approved just yet.

Karl Darlow of Newcastle United FC in action during the warm up before the start of the Eusebio Cup match between SL Benfica and Newcastle United at Estadio da Luz on July 26, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old was on the bench for Newcastle's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Southampton on Tuesday night. But the second leg takes place on deadline day itself.

It’s unclear whether Darlow’s move to Hull will be confirmed before or after the second leg at St James’s Park. But Hull chairman Tan Kesler has confirmed that the paperwork has been signed and completed for the loan transfer to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Karl Darlow is coming from Newcastle, we have completed his paperwork,” Kesler told i.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of when we will announce it’s a tricky one, I want fans to be patient with us. The club – Newcastle – and the player wanted to participate in their cup journey and we have respected that.

“Hopefully once it’s done he will be joining us but the paperwork already has the signature on it. There’s no problems with the deal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of Championship clubs enquired about Darlow’s services when it became apparent he would be available on loan. Huddersfield Town made a move earlier in the window but were unable to secure a deal as they wanted Darlow to join immediately while Newcastle want to wait until late in the window before confirming a move.

"We want Karl because he’s experienced promotion and played at the highest level. He’s got different skills and attributes to Matty [Ingram].

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want our fans to know we’ll have two good goalkeepers we’ll feel secure about.

"Karl had [offers from] other clubs but thanks to him, he believed [Hull manager] in Liam [Rosenior’s] style of play, the owner’s vision and he has agreed to join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has joined us for six months, you never know it could be long-term but in the end we have three young goalkeepers we’re trying to develop, Harvey Cartwright is an England under-20, Thimothee Orcel-Lo Tutala, who is a France under-20 international.

"For the short-term we needed more experience and more presence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Newcastle head coach Howe hinted that Darlow could be leaving the club on loan late in the window.

“I think we have a slightly unique position with the Carabao Cup,” he said when discussing Karius’ new deal. “Martin’s cup-tied, so we want to make sure we have enough strength for that competition while also giving players that we don’t feel will play to maybe go and play elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad