Alexander Isak joined Newcastle United in 2022 for a club record £63million transfer fee from Real Sociedad.

The transfer came about after Newcastle pulled the plug on a £30million deal for Joao Pedro to join from Watford and moved for the Swede instead.

It has proven to be an excellent decision by The Magpies with Isak scoring 62 goals for Newcastle in 109 appearances, including the winning goal in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool back in March.

But Isak’s form at Newcastle has led to regular links with a transfer away from the club.

This past week has seen Liverpool credited with an interest in the striker. In reality, most top European clubs hold some sort of interest in Isak.

After all, who wouldn’t after the 25-year-old scored 27 goals for Newcastle during the 2024/25 campaign? But the reality is The Magpies have no intention to sell the Swede and are instead hoping to tie him down to a new deal with his current contract set to expire in June 2028.

Newcastle are also looking to bolster their attacking options this summer with Joao Pedro emerging as a top target once again. The Brazilian joined Brighton & Hove Albion after his failed move to Newcastle and has since scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the South Coast club.

Brighton value Joao Pedro at £60million and Newcastle will be looking to strike a deal this summer. The Seagulls are open to selling and Joao Pedro has already made his intentions clear that he wants to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

Newcastle could face some competition to land Joao Pedro this summer, with Chelsea also credited with an interest.

Joao Pedro to replace Alexander Isak at NUFC?

Newcastle’s plan would be for Joao Pedro to come in as an alternative to Isak heading into a busy season with Champions League football to contend with.

A niggling groin injury hampered Isak’s impact at Newcastle during the final weeks of the Premier League season. And with Callum Wilson’s contract up at the end of the month, attacking reinforcements are not only wanted, but needed.

But amid the speculation linking Isak with a move away from Newcastle, former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann believes Joao Pedro could ‘eventually’ replace Isak in the coming years.

“Joao Pedro would be a smart signing for Newcastle, but it just depends on if he is happy playing back-up, which is a big if,” he said.

“I think he's a very capable player and has done really well for Brighton, but he might see Newcastle and think that eventually he could replace Alexander Isak having already won the fans over by scoring off the bench or whenever he gets his chances.

“If they don't challenge for the Premier League or Champions League next season then Isak might want to leave. But Newcastle do need to kick on so it would be a good signing, they need to consolidate after winning a trophy and getting back into the Champions League.

“They need to pick things up because in the Premier League, overall, it was a bit disappointing at times last season.”

