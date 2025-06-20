Chelsea have entered the race to sign Newcastle United top transfer target Joao Pedro this summer.

Chelsea have already swooped to strike a deal for Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after the striker held talks with Newcastle.

Now they are looking to beat The Magpies to another attacking addition, having registered an interest in the Brighton & Hove Albion forward.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are ‘on the verge’ of opening talks with Brighton over signing of Joao Pedro, who is valued at around £60million.

Fabrizio Romano provides Joao Pedro update

Newcastle supporters may take any Joao Pedro update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano with a pinch of salt given what happened back in 2022.

Back then, Romano claimed Newcastle’s proposed £30million transfer of Joao Pedro from Watford was imminent, labelling it with his ‘here we go’ motto. Instead Newcastle ended up pulling the plug on the deal and signed Alexander Isak instead.

But Romano has provided a fresh update on Joao Pedro’s situation three years on with Chelsea now entering the race.

He tweeted: “Understand Chelsea have Brighton’s João Pedro as one of the targets on their shortlist for this summer, highly appreciated. Initial contacts took place to be informed on situation, as João can leave this summer.

“Newcastle already approached Brighton this week.”

While Newcastle and Chelsea can both offer Champions League football this coming season, The Blues’ ability to circumvent PSR and offer high wages as well as London living could prove attractive to the Brazilian.

Newcastle have already made a move so are leading the race in that respect, but things can quickly change in the transfer market.

Joao Pedro has made transfer preference clear

While anyone who has actually lived or spent an extended amount of time in Newcastle would scoff at the idea of a player chosing a club due to being able to live in London opposed to the North East, it can often prove a reality.

And Brighton defenderIgor Julio, who is close friends with his fellow Brazilian, has claimed that Joao Pedro would ‘prioritise’ playing in London should an offer come in.

Igor told Trivela: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step.

“It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that he said in contact with the report via video call.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”