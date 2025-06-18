Newcastle United are looking to strike a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are ‘on the verge’ of opening talks with Brighton over the signing of Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian is understood to be looking to leave Brighton this summer with Newcastle keen to strike a deal for the player they have been tracking since 2022.

The Magpies previously agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian from Watford in 2022 before pulling the plug on a deal in order to move for Alexander Isak instead.

Joao Pedro joined Brighton instead the following summer and has since scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the club. The 23-year-old is open to joining Newcastle but was previously left ‘upset’ by the failed move to St James’ Park three years ago.

Newcastle United ‘fear’ Chelsea transfer hijack

After Chelsea swooped in to agree a deal with Liam Delap after the striker held talks with Newcastle, there are fears that The Blues could do the same with Joao Pedro.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim Newcastle ‘fear’ Chelsea will hijack a potential deal.

Chelsea have managed to pull off several major deals with Brighton in recent seasons, including moves for former manager Graham Potter, his coaching staff, and players Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez.

The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League and are currently away competing at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. While Newcastle have been limited by PSR when it comes to transfer spending, Chelsea have found ways to continue spending lavishly since the Todd Boehly-led takeover in 2022.

As such, Newcastle’s fear could be well placed. The Telegraph’s report also credited Chelsea with an interest in Joao Pedro while the player himself is said to prefer a move to a London club.

Brighton insider hints at Joao Pedro transfer preference

Brighton defenderIgor Julio, who is close friends with his fellow Brazilian, has claimed that Joao Pedro would ‘prioritise’ playing in London should an offer come in.

That would give Chelsea the upper hand when it comes to transfer negotiations.

Igor told Trivela: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, look for new things and take the next step.

“It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that he said in contact with the report via video call.

“I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career. In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there. He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first.”

As Newcastle prepare to enter talks, the club’s timing could be crucial if they want to beat Chelsea to a potential transfer.